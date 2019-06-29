

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Premier Doug Ford has appointed local representative Amy Fee to the house officers team.

The Kitchener South-Hespeper MPP has taken on the role of Deputy Government House Leader. Fee will continue her role as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services with a focus on Children and Autism.

“Our team has had a busy first year,” Fee said in a press release from her office. “I look forward to use building on the momentum created thus far in getting Ontario back on track.”

Fee will serve to recently appointed Government House Leader MPP Paul Calandra.

Ford also appointed MPP Lorne Coe as Chief Whip and MPP Kaleed Rasheed as Deputy Whip on Thursday.