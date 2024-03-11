Kitchener’s Will Riley has sights set on NBA career
A Kitchener teen is making a name for himself on the basketball court south of the border.
Will Riley met up with CTV News on Monday at the outdoor court at Tremaine Park, while he was making a quick trip home for March break.
The 6-foot-9 basketball star in the making has been playing at The Phelps Academy in Malvern, Pennsylvania for the last two years in an effort to gain more exposure.
“I knew when I was getting looks from the States for school, that I would start to take it super serious,” the 18-year-old said.
Before that he was at Grand River Collegiate Institute and played club basketball for the K-W Vipers.
It seems like the move to the U.S. is paying off. There’s a long list of top programs – both college and pro – that want him on their roster.
“There’s Duke, Kentucky, UCLA, London Lions, NBL, G League,” Riley said, naming a few of his options.
Living in another country at such a young age, paired with the amount of work he’s put in, hasn’t been easy.
“It’s a lot of reps, waking up in the morning and getting shots up, afternoon – getting shots up, picking the right diet for me, making sure I’m eating well, taking care of my body, getting in the weight room and just listening to my mentors,” he explained.
Riley’s already getting NBA-level exposure too. Last month, he won MVP out of the 40 best high school players in the world, outside the U.S. The nod came at the Basketball Without Borders camp in Indianapolis during the NBA All-Star weekend.
ESPN is also calling him a potential first-round draft pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
“It was great to see, but there’s still a lot more work to do,” Riley said.
Although, that stage is one he does hope to reach.
“The dream has always been to play in the NBA. So that’s my goal after college, or pro, or wherever I go,” he added.
While playing south of the border, Riley is staying true to his roots. He’s currently preparing to participate in this month’s All-Canadian Games in Toronto.
As he makes the short stop at home in Kitchener, it serves as a reminder of how far he’s come and how far he can go.
