KITCHENER -- Kitchener's Sarah Pavan was knocked out of medal contention at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, losing her quarterfinal match in beach volleyball.

Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes lost in three sets to Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in Tuesday's event.

Teammates Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson also lost to Latvia's Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka.

Pavan might not be bringing home a medal this year, but she's bringing a lot of joy to her hometown fans.

"I told her after the match, I couldn't be more proud of her if she won a medal than I am right now," Sarah's father, Paul Pavan, said. "The way they conducted themselves, the way they performed, they played at such a high, high level. They just happened to play a really good team (Tuesday) that they knew was going to be tough."

Paul coached Sarah when she was playing at Forest Heights Collegiate. He said she's been training for Tokyo for the past five years. This was her second Olympic Games.

With files from The Canadian Press