KITCHENER -- Organizers of Kitchener’s Black Lives Matter march say that protestors not only showed their support in-person, but many also donated generously.

The ACB Network of Waterloo Region started a fundraiser to cover the costs of the march, and ended up raising $17,000.

In a release posted to the group’s Twitter, they identified two community-led initiatives that will benefit from the funds.

The ACB Network says $15,000 will be donated to the Country Hills Recreation Association, which is an organization that offers affordable programs to support Black and Indigenous children.

The additional $2,000 will go to the Pins and Needles Fabric Company, which is an Indigenous led non-for-profit organization that provides art opportunities to Indigenous and Black youth in the region.

The announcement comes after thousands packed downtown Kitchener for the KW Solidarity March for Black Lives Matter earlier this month.

The rally was organized following a number of recent high-profile, police-involved deaths of black people in both Canada and the United States.

As protests continue around the world, there have been a number of other local marches, including in Guelph, Brantford and most recently, in Centre Wellington.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Victoria Park in Fergus and listened to speakers share their personal experiences with racism.

“My goal today is that you walk away with a new perspective of your own privilege and the hardships and lives of others” said march organizer Kyra Nankivell in her address to the crowd.

“I want to let you know that it is not easy for me to stand up here, but it is absolutely necessary. We are living through a civil rights movement and I will not be silent.”

The group marched three kilometers to show solidarity with the movement, calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.