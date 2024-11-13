Three employees and a patient assaulted at Guelph General Hospital

A man has been charged after four people, including a patient, were assaulted at Guelph General Hospital.

Guelph Police said a man was at the hospital around 7 p.m. on Nov.8. Officers were told the man became agitated during a phone call and when a nurse tried to calm him down, he threw a small table at her.

She was able to get out of the way and was not hit.

Two security guards and a patient in an adjacent bed were also assaulted before the man could be restrained.

Police went to the hospital, but since the man required medical attention, he was not arrested at the time.

He was arrested on Tuesday when he was released from hospital.

A 42-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon, three counts of assault, uttering threats, mischief under $5,000 and three counts of breaching a probation order.