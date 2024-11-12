Alleged serial killer previously pleaded guilty to 2018 attack on Waterloo, Ont. bus
The woman accused of killing three people in three days in three Ontario cities also previously admitted to attacking strangers on buses in the Region of Waterloo.
Sabrina Kauldhar, who was arrested in October, has been charged in the deaths of Trinh Thi Vu of Toronto, Lance Cunningham of Niagara Falls and Mario Bilich of Hamilton. While investigators believe Kauldhar knew her first victim, the other two are thought to be random attacks.
Joshua Duma’s story
In May 2018, Kauldhar pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering a death threat in relation to a series of incidents in Kitchener and Waterloo that the judge described as “bizarre behaviour.” She was 23-years-old at the time.
Joshua Duma was one of those victims.
“I was assaulted, threatened and eventually attacked by her,” he told CTV News on Tuesday.
Duma was riding the Erb Street West bus in April 2018, on his way home from work, when a stranger approached him.
Duma said Kauldhar flipped the phone out of his hand and threatened to kill him, then went back to her seat.
“Things escalated and she started assaulting other passengers.”
Kauldhar then poured a drink she had with her onto another passenger. When a second passenger spoke up about it, she was assaulted.
“I tried to intervene and then I was assaulted,” Duma explained.
He said Kauldhar punched him.
The bus stop where Sabrina Kauldhar assaulted Joshua Duma and other passengers. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
When she eventually got off the bus, passengers called police.
Court later heard that Kauldhar was arrested by police who identified her based on the distinctive triangle tattoo between her eyebrows.
Kauldhar had also been involved in another incident on the same day she attacked Duma.
According to the facts read in court, which Kauldhar did not dispute, in that case, Kauldhar was travelling on a Grand River Transit bus heading northbound on King Street West.
When the bus stopped in front of Grand River Hospital, Kauldhar stole an iPhone 7 from another passenger who was riding the bus with friends. Kauldhar then got off the bus. The group of friends also got off the bus and began following Kauldhar. Court heard that a friend of the person who had the phone stolen reached out to touch Kauldhar’s arm and asked if they could talk.
Kauldhar told the woman not to touch her again or “I’ll f------ murder you.”
She then left on foot.
The cell phone was later found a trash can.
Joshua Duma on Nov. 12, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
Court heard that, at the time of the incident, Kauldhar was already on probation for assault-related incidents that happened in the Orillia area.
The duty counsel representing Kauldhar in Region of Waterloo noted that while the incidents involved “violent actions towards strangers,” Kauldhar also pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and was a youthful person with a limited record. The duty counsel also stated that Kauldhar was living in a Toronto shelter at the time and did not acknowledge any drug or mental health issues.
The Crown ultimately recommended a sentence of 15 days, less pre-sentence custody, followed by probation.
Justice John Lynch said he was “somewhat surprised at this generosity” and would accede to the recommendation, but told Kauldhar while delivering the sentence: “I don’t know what’s going on here but it seems bizarre behaviour and it is behaviour that’s going to get you in custody for a lot more than 15 days.”
Duma agreed with the judge’s assessment that what happened could be characterized as bizarre.
“Generally, it was really unexpected,” he told CTV News. “You know, on the bus you meet all sorts of types of people, but you don't really expect for anything really to happen until it does.”
Kauldhar’s new charges
In relation to the three October deaths, Kauldhar currently faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. The cases remain before the courts and nothing has been proven at this time.
A Toronto judge recently ordered Kauldhar to undergo a mental health assessment, to see if she’s fit to stand trial. Kauldhar’s counsel opposed that order at her direction.
Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, is shown in these handout photos. Kauldhar is facing charges in connection with three GTA homicides. (Hamilton Police Service)
Duma’s reaction
Duma said his encounter with Kauldhar didn’t seem like a big deal more than six years ago. Now, he has a different opinion.
“I think that I am actually pretty lucky that it's just an assault,” he said.
In an unusual twist, Duma said he encountered Kauldhar again about a year and a half after that incident on the bus.
He was leaving work when a person he believes was Kauldhar tried to launch a shopping cart into his car.
She didn’t actually hit his vehicle, so he didn’t report the incident to police, though Duma said he did mention it to his manager.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You couldn't open the door': Concerns over awareness of and access to Tesla emergency latch after 4 killed in Toronto, 5 killed in Wisconsin
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Overwhelmed families surrendering custody of their children to CAS
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
Trump's defence choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience
President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defence world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defence secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world's largest and most powerful military.
W5 investigation How did thieves steal your car? Maybe with a device they ordered online
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
How are you preparing for a possible Canada Post strike? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to speak to Canadians of all backgrounds, whether you're a parent, student, worker, professional or business owner, about their concerns regarding a possible Canada Post strike or lockout.
Japanese owner of 7-Eleven receives another offer to rival Couche-Tard bid
The Japanese owner of 7-Eleven says it has received a new management buyout proposal from a member of the family that helped found the company.
Loblaw Companies reports Q3 profit up from year ago, revenue also higher
Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the reversal of a charge at its President's Choice Bank after a Federal Court of Appeal decision.
Injured hiker from southern Ont. rescued from Killarney Provincial Park by helicopter
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.