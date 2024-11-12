Two people charged in Erin crash
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a man and woman from Kitchener as part of an investigation into a crash in Erin.
Police were called to the collision on Trafalgar Road on Tuesday just before 10 a.m.
Initially, investigators said it was a single-vehicle collision, but in a new release on Wednesday, police said two vehicles were involved.
When officers arrived, the determined one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen, and two people who had been inside the vehicle had run off into a wooded area.
Police closed several nearby roads and called in the canine unit to help with the search.
The pair was located and arrested.
A 31-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with driving while under suspension, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to stop after an accident, operation while prohibited, dangerous operation and failure to comply with a release order.
A 38-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with possession of property obtain by crime over $5,000.
