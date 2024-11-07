A male driver has been charged following a collision in Guelph Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to Edinburgh Road, just north of Manor Park Crescent, around 8:25 a.m. for a report of a woman being hit be a vehicle.

The 23-year-old woman was reportedly hit while she was crossing at the pedestrian crossover.

She was airlifted to St. Michaels Hospital in Toronto to receive treatment for her injuries.

Police say after an investigation and reconstruction of the accident scene, a 37=year-old man was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.