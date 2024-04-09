Kitchener reverses course on parking lot fee changes after residents speak up
The City is reversing course on some parking fees at a Kitchener lot after nearby condo residents spoke up.
During a Monday meeting, council agreed to reinstate free parking at the Bramm Street Yards lot after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday.
"We've agreed that if we took the parking fees back to where they were before January 1, 2024, that should satisfy the expectations of the residents," said Coun. Debbie Chapman.
During the pandemic response, the same parking hours were free in the lot due to funding from the province, but the city resumed charging in 2024.
"I think we are due for a review [to parking lot fee rules] because a lot of things are changing, both in the downtown and in the area of Grand River Hospital as well, which is really where we have a majority of our parking," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "The City can't be in the business of providing parking for the condos and residences that are getting built."
A review of the city's parking rate structure is set to take place this year and will return to council for debate.
