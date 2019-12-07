KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Rangers have gone on a five-game win streak since firing the team's head coach last month.

The Rangers came out on top with a 6-4 win over the Oshawa Generals at The Aud on Friday night.

Former head coach Jay McKee had been the team's head coach since 2016.

The team's general manager, Mike McKenzie, has been promoted to interim head coach.

The announcement came after a four-game losing streak, during which Kitchener scored only six goals.

Since moving into the head coaching role, the team has moved from tenth in the OHL's Western Conference up to eighth.

The Rangers take on Owen Sound on the road Saturday night.