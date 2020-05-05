KITCHENER -- Kitchener Rangers alumnus Joe Birch alumnus will be filling the role of Chief Operating Officer and governor, a position held by Steve Bienkowski for the past 18 seasons.

“Steve Bienkowski leaves very big shoes to fill and I look forward to tapping into his knowledge and guidance through the transition period,” Birch is quoted in a news release.

Birch will officially take over the position on June 1.

Birch, originally from Corunna, Ont., is a graduate of Western University.

He has spent 12 years working for the Ontario Hockey League, most recently as the Vice President of Hockey Development, overseeing the growth and expansion of the league’s operations while working closely with each club to help optimize performance, fan growth and engagement.

Birch has held other positions with the OHL as well, working as the Senior Director of Hockey Development and Special Events, and as the Director of Player Recruitment and Education Services.

Shawn McKelvie, the Kitchener Rangers Board of Directors President, says Birch’s past experience will be a terrific asset to the team’s front office.

"His expertise and experience, most recently at a league level with the OHL, will be a tremendous benefit to our organization for many years to come,” McKelvie says.

Birch says he's looking forward to joining the Rangers.

“As a Kitchener Rangers alumnus, I have a deep passion and understanding for how important the success of the Rangers is within the Region of Waterloo and surrounding communities,” Birch says.

The Rangers had been on a hot streak leading up to the OHL season's cancellation, clinching a playoff spot after opening the season dead-last in the western conference after 21 games.

The playoffs were officially put on pause in mid-March, with the Kitchener Rangers rallying to third place behind the London Knights and the Saginaw Spirit.