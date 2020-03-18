KITCHENER -- The National Hockey League decided last week to suspend its 2019-2020 season and the Ontario Hockey League is following its lead.

The league announced Wednesday that the regular season is officially coming to an end.

The remaining 56 games on the scheduled will be cancelled.

“We are continuing to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. When it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL Playoffs,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a press release. “We thank OHL players and their families, fans and partners for their continued patience and understanding throughout this challenging situation.”

Final team standings will be based on a 61-game regular season schedule.

The status of the 2020 OHL playoffs will be determined at a later date.

Here are the standings as of March 18 for the Western Conference:

London Knights Saginaw Spirit Kitchener Rangers Flint Firebirds Windsor Spitfires Guelph Storm Owen Sound Attack Erie Otters Soo Greyhounds Sarnia Sting

The top six were have already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The Kitchener Rangers says refunds will be given for tickets purchased for the three remaining regular season games. Season ticket holders will get a credit applied to their account. However they won't be processed until the Aud's Box Office reopens.