Kitchener Rangers fans celebrate the return of the Teddy Bear Toss

KITCHENER -

Teddy Bears rained down onto the ice at the Aud Tuesday night, as the Kitchener Rangers scored their first goal against the London Knights.

The big event happened during the first period.

The Knights were leading 1-0 when Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers.

The crowd cheered as they threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice.

There it is! @OHLRangers score on the power play to make the bears rain #ohl pic.twitter.com/BNI7TCVR1q — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) December 8, 2021

All of the toys were collected and will be donated to local organizations ahead of Christmas Day.

"People need help at this time of the year," said Joe Birch, the Rangers' COO and Governor, before the game. "The holiday season should be a really special for all families. As leaders in the community this is one of the many ways in which we can give back."

Despite scoring early, the Rangers struggled to get another puck in the net.

They would add one more, but it wasn’t enough, and the Knights went on to win the game 6-2.