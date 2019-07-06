Featured
Kitchener pot grower receives cannabis oil license
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 1:41PM EDT
James E Wagner Cultivation has obtained its cannabis oil sales license from Health Canada.
The local company based in and around Kitchener has been granted the ability to sell cannabis oil through consumer channels.
Officials with the company say the greatest impact will likely happen on the medical side.
Numerous would-be patients could enroll now that cannabis oil will be made available.
More details are expected to come on Monday.