Kitchener patient questions family physician practices after being sent to hospital for minor illness
Kitchener patient questions family physician practices after being sent to hospital for minor illness
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
Sharon Mannell said she started feeling sick at the beginning of June. She said her sinuses were clogged and she had a terrible cough.
She called her family doctor to book an appointment, but she said her doctor wouldn’t see her in person. Her doctor diagnosed her over the phone with a sinus infection and prescribed her antibiotics.
“I needed to have somebody look at me and see what it is, maybe I’m not explaining it properly. So it was a little bit annoying and a little bit scary.”
After a week on the medication, Mannell said her symptoms got worse. She tried contacting her doctor again for a follow up appointment, but was unable to reach him on the phone, so she sent him an email.
In the email, her doctor told her he recommended she go to the emergency room.
“To me that’s not an emergency. Yes, I feel awful but an emergency is a car accident or a heart attack or something like that,” Mannell said. “I went at 5:30 in the morning, and still waited 3.5 hours before I saw a physician’s assistant.”
“That’s got to be affecting the ER wait times, because people who don’t need to be in the emergency have to be there because they can’t see their doctor,” she said.
However, a study by a team of physicians, said that’s not the case.
In fact, the report found that doctors who opted for virtual based appointments had their patients go to the emergency department less.
“That may not make sense to people if they had the experience of ‘I tried to see my doctor and they told me to go the emergency room’, but what that tells me is, for every person that got told that, there was more than one other patient who was able to receive the virtual care and avoid going,” said Dr. Mike Green who co-founded the study.
Some doctors point to the shortage of physicians causing emergency room woes.
“There’s still 1.3 million people in Ontario that don’t even have access to a primary care provider. So where are we expecting them to go for care? They’re going to the emergency department,” said Dr. Allan Grill, chief of family medicine at Markham Stouffville Hospital.
Dr. Grill said he empathizes with people who have difficulty accessing their primary care provider. However, he said so much care has been delayed that doctors are trying to catch up, because of the pandemic.
“If you’re a small practice, and you don’t have the team base support, that practices like myself have, it can be sometimes difficult fitting everyone in,” Dr. Grill explained. “The other thing to, the system continues to be under strain. We have staffing shortages in our offices, admin staff have gone off sick. There’s a lot of nurses, physicians who are burnt out.”
He said right now, volumes at emergency rooms are at an all time high. Dr. Grill said medical providers and policy makers need to come together to try and fix this problem in order to prevent people from flooding the emergency department and to make sure everyone is getting the care that they need.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Kids as young as six months old are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
Bank of Canada rate hike contributes to loonie falling to a 20-month low
The Bank of Canada's largest interest rate hike in 24 years caused the loonie to drop to a 20-month low as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve would mirror the full percentage point hike in two weeks.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
London
-
Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man who was on fire in east London.
-
Police looking for missing 14-year-old London boy
The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
'It just crumbles into dust' Local farmers stress over dry soil, lack of rain
Farmers around southwestern Ontario are beginning to grow anxious, as the hot dry summer puts this season’s harvest into question.
Windsor
-
'It's just so, so insane!': Inventory costs triple as bakery deals with inflation
A downtown Chatham bakery is dealing with some not-so-sweet price increases while trying to stay afloat amid soaring inflation.
-
Fire at old Windsor Arena closes section of McDougall Avenue
A section of McDougall Avenue is closed due to an upgraded working fire in the area.
-
Chatham-Kent youth facing manslaughter charge
A Chatham-Kent youth who was arrested last month for aggravated assault is now looking at a manslaughter charge after the victim succumbed to their injuries, police say.
Barrie
-
Officers swarm Barrie residence in ongoing drug investigation
Several uniformed and plain-clothed officers swarmed a house in Barrie's east end on Thursday.
-
Police investigate daytime break-in at home in Bradford
Police hope to identify three people in connection with a brazen daytime break-in at a Bradford home.
-
Here's why testing the water at local beaches is so important
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is busy testing local beach water bacteria levels to ensure the safety of beachgoers this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
-
Home sales, prices plunged in Greater Sudbury last month
The Sudbury Real Estate Board says there was a significant decline in the number of homes sold in the city last month compared to the same time in 2021.
-
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
Ottawa
-
Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights due to staff shortage
The Glengarry Memorial Hospital has announced it has made the "difficult decision" to temporarily close the emergency department from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
-
Senators sign Josh Norris to new eight-year contract extension
The Ottawa Senators have signed Josh Norris to a new eight-year contract, the latest in a series of moves to lock up the future of the club.
-
One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
-
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario now at their highest level since late May, positivity rates also spiking
There are now more people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 than at any point since late May as a new wave of the pandemic driven by the BA.5 subvariant continues to worsen.
Montreal
-
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
-
Ottawa says it will support First Nations fight against Quebec's new language law
The federal minister of Indigenous services said Thursday she supports the will of Indigenous communities to be exempt from Quebec's new language law, which limits the use of English in the public service and increases French-language requirements in schools.
-
Judge rejects $28-million class-action settlement in Catholic church sex abuse case
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected a $28-million settlement in a sex abuse lawsuit against a Catholic religious order because of the high legal fees associated with the agreement.
Atlantic
-
Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
-
N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.
-
Murphy's Logic: Are we still following science when it comes to COVID-19?
COVID-19 has now been with us for close to two-and-a-half years. It’s still making people sick, and it’s still claiming lives. But just as the virus has changed - mutated, to survive - our response to it has also changed.
Winnipeg
-
3D-printed gun seized by Winnipeg police; 24-year-old man charged
A 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged following a multi-month investigation into alleged 3D gun printing that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Northern Manitoba community under evacuation order due to fire
A community in northern Manitoba has issued an evacuation order due to an ongoing forest fire in the area.
-
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
Calgary
-
Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say a woman has been arrested as a result of a 'high risk incident' at a law office in the city's south end.
-
When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility? Plan coming next week, minister says
Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta still has not expanded its eligibility.
-
Federal government announces funding for three Alberta living labs
The federal government will fund nine new living labs across the country, with two in Alberta, and one in both British Columbia and northern Alberta, agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Court documents detail RCMP hacking investigation into MLA Thomas Dang
Court documents show Mounties were initially pursuing criminal charges against an Alberta legislature member who admitted to hacking a government health website.
-
Big crowds, road closures, and heavy security expected for Pope's visit to Alberta
Organizers of the Pope's upcoming visit to Alberta are asking people to arrive early to events so Indigenous residential school survivors and elders can participate with dignity.
-
Downtown crosswalk repainted in orange, now reads, 'Every child matters'
A newly painted crosswalk in central Edmonton is 'reconciliation in action,' says one organizer. City crews on Thursday painted the crosswalk on 110 Street at 107 Avenue orange with white eagle features and lettering that reads, 'Every child matters.'
Vancouver
-
Crews battling wildfire less than 2 km from fire-destroyed village of Lytton, B.C.
The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new fire near Lytton, roughly two weeks after the first anniversary of the deadly fire that destroyed most of the village.
-
2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapse
Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.