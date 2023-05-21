Kitchener Panthers kick off 2023 season with 2 wins, 14-6 home opener victory

With a new season comes new expectations.

Ballpark franks and Cracker Jacks have returned to Jack Couch Park as the Kitchener Panthers are back for another season of baseball.

"It's good to be back seeing another season of baseball," said Panthers fan Evan Goertz. "I'm a season ticket holder for the first time."

The Panthers opened their 2023 Intercounty Baseball League season on Friday and came away with a 18-2 win against the Brantford Red Sox.

They returned for their home opener on Sunday against the Welland Jackfish, the same team that ended the Panther's 2022 season in last year's quarter finals.

"We want to compete against these guys," said Panthers field manager Bill Matetich. "Welland is our measuring stick and this is our first test against them."

The Panthers ended up beating the Jackfish 14-6.

Matetich says the team put an emphasis on pitching and defence and added veteran talent to fill those holes.

"We cut down on the errors defensively," said Matetich. "Cut down on the walks, be more aggressive on the base paths. It's just going right back to the basics."

Four of the Panther's new players come from the top league in Cuba, including four-time Cuban National Series Champion Raul Gonzalez. The shortstop exploded for two home runs and five RBIs in the Friday blowout win.

"That was a really good night," said Gonzalez. "I hope to have the same night every game. I'm hoping to make the team win."

Matetich says the two home runs Gonzalez hit Friday would have been out of any MLB stadium.

"Based on his track record in Cuba, I don't see any reason why he won't do that here," said Matetich.

Ayr's Liam Wilson is also looking to pick up where he left off last season. The back-to-back first team all start led the team with seven home runs in 2022.

"I'm just keeping going with what I've always been doing, trying to keep it rolling," said the Wilson. "The more at bats I get the more experience I have. I look for my pitch and don't miss when I get it."

The 13-time IBL champs pay five of their next seven games at home are hoping to get the community out for a successful season.

"I don't see at this point why we don't challenge for a league championship," said Matetich. "We've got every piece on paper."