Kitchener one step closer to fourplex construction, Waterloo decision coming later
Fourplex construction in Kitchener has gotten the green light, while Waterloo will have to wait a little longer for approval.
Both cities addressed the issue at Monday night’s council meetings.
Kitchener
In Kitchener, council reviewed and approved four-unit dwellings on properties that were not originally zoned for them.
"The purpose of that zoning regulation was to establish those rules," explained Janine Oosterveld, a planning manager with the City of Kitchener. "In the coming weeks, those rules will come into place for property owners to, as of right now, build more of those units."
Oosterveld said the next step will be to get approval from the Region of Waterloo, followed by an appeal process that would last 20 days.
"I expect in the next couple of months that, subject to no appeals, that their rules could be in effect," Oosterveld said. "Developers and homeowners will take time to design their projects and then issue their building permits."
She added that over 41,000 lots in Kitchener will have permission to build up to four units on their properties.
"Allowing four units on properties allows for gentle density," Oosterveld explained. "We call it the 'missing little'. It's a subset of missing middle housing that looks at these small multiplexes as well as backyard [tiny] homes."
Waterloo
In Waterloo, council didn't vote on the new bylaw but questioned planning staff during an informal meeting. Staff brought up issues such as parking availability and the possible height of buildings.
Staff will make draft amendments in the spring and come back to council in the fall for final recommendations.
"Is this timeline acceptable?" one delegate asked during the meeting. "We're in the middle of a housing crisis, we better act like we're in the middle of a housing crisis. Of course there are concerns around height and bringing homes into stable neighbourhoods, they can all be discussed in due course, but lets take incremental steps."
Both meetings come one week after Premier Doug Ford spoke openly against the construction of fourplexes.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian bridges are safe, officials say after Baltimore bridge collapse
Canadian authorities are trying to reassure the public about the safety of bridges in the country following the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, Md., early this morning after it was rammed by a container ship.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince William
With both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate, absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring true
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
WATCH Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided. A legal analyst explains why
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
Referencing 'In an emergency, break glass' signs, Bank of Canada official says, 'It's time to break the glass'
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.