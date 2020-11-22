KITCHENER -- A McDonalds in Kitchener was temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonalds Canada says the positive test for the employee at the 666 Fairway Road location was reported on Saturday.

The restaurant was immediately shut down for a thorough cleaning and sanitation before being reopened Sunday morning.

The employee worked their last shift last Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. Any customers who came to the restaurant during that time period are advised to follow directions from Ontario Public Health Services.

All workers who were in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine.