KITCHENER -- A McDonald's on a busy Cambridge street has been shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the company, the employee reported the test result to the 100 Jamieson Parkway location on Oct. 23.

The McDonald's was then shut down for cleaning and sanitation by a third party. It was not stated when they are expected to reopen.

The employee in question last worked from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21. Staff who worked with the employee have been asked to self-isolate.

Any customers who came into the McDonald's on Oct. 21 are asked to follow directions from Ontario public health officials, which can be found online.