Kitchener man arrested after pharmacy robbery
A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with a pharmacy robbery earlier this week.
Waterloo regional police said they responded to a report of a robbery at a pharmacy near Highland Road West and North Drive around 4 p.m. on Oct 12.
A suspect allegedly entered the pharmacy, brandished a firearm and demanded prescription drugs from staff before fleeing on foot. Police later determined the weapon used in the robbery was not a firearm.
No physical injuries were reported.
On Thursday, a 43-year-old Kitchener man was arrested. He is charged with robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and possession of drugs.
The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.
