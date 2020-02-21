KITCHENER -- A precedent-setting ruling has been made in a Kitchener courthouse.

A judge ruled that Canada’s prostitution law is unconstitutional in the case of a London couple who ran an escort agency.

The charges against them were also declared to violate the charter of rights in the Friday morning ruling.

“I think his judgement is a tremendous advance for the cause in a good society,” said the couple’s lawyer James Lockyear. “A society that protest those who are being exploited, especially sex workers.”

Justice Thomas Mckay stressed to the packed courthouse that his decision does not call for changes to Canada’s prostitution laws.

Tiffany Harvey and Hamad Anwar were charged back in 2015 when police raided their company Fantasy World Escorts.

The initial human trafficking charges against them were later dropped.

Charges of advertising sexual services, making money from the sex trade, and procuring from the sex trade remained.

The couple challenged these charges and said they violate rights of sex worker’s to a safe work environment.

The ruling is the first of its kind in Canada. It’s not clear if the crown will appeal it.