

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Rocks glided and sand flew as competitors looked to hammer home the gold at the 55th Canadian Shuffleboard Championships.

Teams from across the country were at Kitchener's Polish Legion for the tournament.

Players had to qualify first by winning at the provincial level.

"The best of the best is here today," competitor Theresa Lynk tells CTV.

The championships run until Sunday, with Tuesday's focus on the mixed doubles rounds.

Even though there's no prize money at the end, teams are vying for first place and a trophy.

"To win this year in the mixed (tournament) would be huge for me," says Charlene Boustead.

The finals for each event are scheduled for Friday.