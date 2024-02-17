Kitchener golfer earns scholarship south of the border

A high school golfer from Kitchener will soon be hitting the links in a much warmer place.

Huron Heights Secondary School student Mia Truong officially signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 16.

She’ll be going to the school on a women’s golf scholarship.

Truong said she was approached by quite a few universities, but chose Texas, in part, because of the good weather.

“I’m able to golf all four seasons and just continue my passion for golf,” Truong explained.

“I feel like it will be a good change. It might be a little different at the start and I might be not as comfortable, but I’m sure I’ll get adjusted down there.”

She says her plan is to study business and finance while at the Texas university.

Once she finishes school, she says she will be setting her sights on playing in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA).