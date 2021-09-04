Kitchener Centre Liberal candidate Raj Saini drops out of MP race

KITCHENER -

Raj Saini, the Liberal candidate for the Kitchener Centre MP race, has ended his campaign, citing the health and safety of those around him following “false allegations” as the reason for his decision.

Saini, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, made the announcement via statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

In the statement, he continues to deny allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behaviour with female staff.

He says he’s only been made aware of the one allegation, the individual did not pursue an informal or formal complaint process, and that a third-party review of the complaints conducted in June of last year found no concerns regarding harassment in his office.

“I am very proud of my work for Kitchener Centre, work to which I committed myself wholly, gladly, and effectively,” the statement reads in part. “However, continuing my campaign no longer serves the best interests of my family, staff members, campaign team, and constituents.

“For everyone’s health and safety I have made the painful decision to end my campaign for the 44th Parliament.”

Saini adds that he will be focusing his attention to “challenge these defamatory false accusations.”