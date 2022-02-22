Kitchener Centre MP votes against extended Emergency Act

A local federal representative has voted against extending the Emergency Act meant to help deal with blockades in Ottawa and around the country.

On Monday, the motion to confirm the declaration of emergency powers passed 185-151 in the House of Commons.

While the NDPs supported the Liberals in the motion, Conservatives and Bloc-Quebecois voted against it.

The two Green Party MPs were split on their decision. This included Kitchener Centre MP Mike Morrice voting against.

"We can't understate that threat," he said. "I don't mean to understate that whatsoever in this conversation or in statement I've made or with respect to my vote, but I think it's possible to both recognize that threat and recognize that we have existing tools and existing law enforcement to address that threat.

"In my view, the Ottawa Police Service and other policing organizations, they chose not to enforce the law over the course of three weeks. There's plenty of by-laws on the books."

The Emergency Act required banks to freeze accounts of those participating in the illegal protests, allowed for 'no-go' zones for the public, and made tow trucks essential services.

Morrice says military support could have cleared big rigs and courts were already equipped to target funds, as a court did in freezing $20 million in assets of convoy fundraisers on Feb. 18 separate from the emergencies act.

The Kitchener Centre MP hopes their intervention can bring the temperature down. He wants to see a more constructive discourse over COVID-19 measures going forward and also hopes to see a plan to relax pandemic protections.

Morrice adds that some of the hate on display at the protests needs to be dealt with and is moving forward with a private members bill to ban hate symbols.

The measures will stay in effect until mid-March at the latest, can be pulled at any time with parliamentary oversight, and can be extended again with another House of Commons vote. Currently, the measures are awaiting a senate vote.