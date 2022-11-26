Kitchener business robbed at gunpoint, two suspects at large: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for two suspects after a Kitchener business was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

In a news release issued Saturday, officers were first called to the area of Ottawa Street and Alpine Road around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

WRPS say two males entered the business, took out a firearm, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled.

The first suspect is described as around six feet tall with a thin build, while the second is described as around 5'5” with an average build. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

No injuries have been reported.

A few hours earlier, police say a pharmacy was robbed by three men with a gun.

It does show that we have an increase in violent crime. We have been seeing that over the last year," said Const. Melissa Quarrie of Waterloo regional police. "Our robbery team is continuing to investigate both the incident at Ottawa Street and the incident at the pharmacy in Kitchener earlier in the day.

"Part of the investigation will be to explore if there are any connections between those incidents or other incidents that we've seen in our community."

Police say that any residents who are in a situation where a robbery it taking place should comply with demands and not risk their personal safety.