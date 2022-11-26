Three men wanted in connection to Waterloo pharmacy robbery
Regional police are searching for three men in connection to a pharmacy robbery in Waterloo.
The alleged incident happened in the area of Erb Street and Amos Avenue at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.
Police say the three men went into a pharmacy with a handgun and demanded cash as well as narcotics.
They took off in a black, four-door Chevrolet sedan.
They're described as Black and were last seen wearing surgical masks and blue gloves.
