Kitchene, Waterloo and Guelph Costco stores to start selling beer, wine and cider
People visiting the Costco locations in Kitchener and Guelph will be able to pick up beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages as early as Thursday.
According to the provincial government’s website, the Costco Wholesale location at 4438 King Street East in Kitchener, 930 Erb Street West in Waterloo and 19 Elmira Road South in Guelph have been given the green light from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to start selling the drinks.
It comes after the province expanded alcohol sales to convenience, grocery and big box stores earlier this year.
According to the AGCO, dozens of Costco stores in Ontario received approval to start selling beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages starting on Oct. 31.
According to the AGCO’s website, the soon-to-be-opened Brantford Costco location has also successfully applied to sell alcohol. That store is scheduled to open on Nov. 8.
