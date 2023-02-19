King Street East in Kitchener reopens following distress call

Regional police have reopened King Street East in Kitchener between Riverbank Drive and Stonegate Drive following a distress call on a train bridge nearby.

On Saturday, police tweeted at 3:15 p.m. about the road closure for an ongoing incident. Police said there was no concern for public safety but were asking people to avoid the area.

Large police presence in the area of King Street and Riverbank Drive in Kitchener for an ongoing incident.



King Street East is closed between Riverbank Drive and Stonegate Drive. Please avoid the area.



There is no concern for public safety. pic.twitter.com/jYjvc6vrdm — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 19, 2023

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said emergency services are on scene for an individual in distress.

An update was provided two hours later stating that officers had safely negotiated with the individual, who was transported to a local hospital for assessment. The tweet also said that King Street East had reopened.

UPDATE:



Officers have safely negotiated with an individual in distress on a train bridge near Riverbank Drive in Kitchener.



After negotiations, the individual was transported to a local hospital for assessment.



King Street East has re-opened. https://t.co/1c9LP0FuOX — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 19, 2023

If you're in crisis or in need of support, call HERE 24/7 anytime at 1-844-437-3247.