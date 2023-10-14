K-W Oktoberfest Stuff-a-Bus campaign returns after four-year hiatus
A K-W Oktoberfest fundraising tradition is back and ready to help put food on the table for the holiday season.
The Stuff-a-Buss campaign has returned to the region after a four-year hiatus.
"It's been so incredible being back this year," said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of Oktoberfest.
A Grand River Transit bus was parked outside of Zehrs at Laurentian Plaza with the hopes of loading it from end to end with cash and non-perishable food items.
"There's a lot of people out there that are really having a hard time stretching their dollar," said donor Jan Scott.
The campaign is a part of the annual Onkel Hans Food Drive supporting the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, which saw a 40 per cent bump in client demand compared to last year.
"It is extremely important," said Emily Brown of the food bank. "Fundraising is a big element of how we can do what we do."
Thanks in part to help from the Kitchener Rangers and Oktoberfest volunteers, more than 9,000 pounds of food have already been collected, which equates to over 17,000 meals.
"It's nice to give back and support the people that support us when we're on the ice," said Rangers defenceman Matthew Andonovski.
The food bank will continue to accept food and cash donations year round.
LOCAL HOCKEY TEAM COLLECTS FOR FOOD4KIDS
Meanwhile, the U15 Waterloo Wolves hockey team were at the Beechwood Zehrs Saturday collecting food donations for another good cause.
"It's important to get the kids involved so that they get used to giving back to their community," said parent Rob Dekker. "The kids are enjoying it. They feel like they're helping to contribute."
All donations from the day are heading to Food4Kids, which looks to end childhood hunger in Waterloo Region.
