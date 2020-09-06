KITCHENER -- Groups all across the country, including Kitchener-Waterloo Animal Save, joined together to sound the alarm over certain food choices.

Activists in the area gathered at Waterloo Town Square Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about current food production, with a specific focus on meat.

Some say they want to help the public understand the connection between pandemics and eating animals.

“Pandemics and epidemics are increasing because of our eating animals and because of intensive farming,” said Mo Markham of K-W Animal Save. “As long as we ignore that, we’re going to have more and more epidemics.”

The group wore biohazard masks and hazmat suits while holding signs that read “shut down factor farms” and “we are one pandemic away from a collapse.”

Attendees also say the event was important to educate people in these issues. They claim the government is not doing this.