Jury in Kee brothers trial returns from deliberations to ask judge a question

The jury in trial in the death of Nick Tanti is in their first full day of deliberations.

Aidan Kee has been charged with second-degree murder. Angus Kee has been charged with accessory after the fact.

The judge completed his charge to the jury Monday afternoon around 3p.m.

Around noon Tuesday, the jury submitted a question to the judge and counsellors, asking for a definition of murder versus manslaughter. They also asked for the definition of accident versus manslaughter.

The jury re-entered the court room to receive a verbal answer from the judge.

The jury of 12 continue to deliberate.