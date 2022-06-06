Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.

The brothers are charged in the death of Nick Tanti. Tanti was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a downtown Guelph bar in February 2020.

Aidan is on trial for second-degree murder, while his younger brother Angus is charged with accessory after the fact.

Before charging the jury on Monday, the judge reminded jury members what their job is.

“You must make your decision without sympathy, prejudice, without fear,” the judge said. “Being impartial requires a lot of hard work and self reflection.”

The judge added it’s important the jury take their time in coming up with a verdict.