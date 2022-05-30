'Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him': Accused takes the stand in Guelph murder trial

One of the two brothers charged in relation to the death of Nick Tanti is taking the stand in his own defense; the other has had one of his charges dropped.

Aidan Kee is on trial for second-degree murder, while his younger brother Angus Kee was facing manslaughter and accessory after the fact charges.

On Monday, the crown announced the manslaughter charge against Angus is being dropped, saying there is no possibility of conviction on that count. Angus remains on trial for accessory after the fact.

The crown wrapped up its case last Thursday, after a week and a half of calling witnesses.Now, Aidan is taking the stand to testify, as his defense begins to make its case.

Aidan Kee recounted the events leading up to Tanti’s death on Feb. 29, 2020, after a fight outside a Guelph bar on Macdonell St., characterizing what happened as an accident.

The knife that stabbed Nick Tanti has been entered as evidence in court. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Aidan says he and Tanti got into an altercation. He testified Tanti pushed him and he noticed an object in Tanti’s hand. Aidan says he then pulled out his knife, with the blade closed.

Aidan testified he slipped and fell on one knee and grabbed Tanti’s shirt. He says Tanti then walked away. Aidan testified that is when he saw his knife on the ground, with the blade opened.

Holding back tears, Aidan told court he never intentionally opened the knife blade, saying, “Nick was my friend, I would never try to stab him.”

