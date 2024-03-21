Jewish students want UW to do more to combat anti-Semitism

A group of Jewish students at the University of Waterloo are raising concerns about what they say is a rise in anti-Semitism on campus. They say since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, they feel victimized and blamed for issues out of their control and want the university to do more to help.

“Post Oct. 7, things were very different,” said first-year student Yoav Gudes.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m necessarily unsafe but I feel very uneasy at campus sometimes.”

Fifth-year Jonah Belman said he wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing a kippah on campus.

“I would like to feel safe,” he said.

The students say there have been posters on campus comparing the Holocaust to the war in Gaza. They were removed, but the students say the university didn’t seem to do much about it.

In an email, the University of Waterloo said: “Special Constable Services was made aware of the stickers as they were being posted and [they] began removing them immediately as they violate university policy."

The university said it is also looking into various complaints shared by the students and does not tolerate hate.

Students want reassurance from school

The students say since the war began, they are often accused by others on campus for things that are out of their control.

“The brunt of the questioning against Israel is taken out at the Jewish students on campus, we think that is very problematic," Gudes said.

Jewish campus organization Hillel Ontario says cases of anti-Semitism have been increasing across Canadian post-secondary campuses and Jewish students need their university leaders to speak out.

“That's not fair to put on Jewish students. And the idea that what's happening in the Middle East is in some way going to be solved or resolved by targeting Jewish students on a campus in Ontario is completely preposterous and unacceptable,” said Jay Solomon, chief advancement officer at Hillel Ontario.

The UW students say they want more reassurance from their school.

"We want, 'this is what anti-Semitism is and you can't do it. And if you do it, you will be punished.' We want tangible statements," Gudes explained.

Encouraging communication on campus

The group called UWaterloo Voices of Palestine has been sharing information on campus about the war this week, but the Jewish students who spoke to CTV on Thursday allege some of it is inaccurate.

“As an institution of learning, we should not be silencing anyone's voice, but when it's harmful misinformation, that is going to make other students feel uncomfortable, that should not be allowed,” fourth-year Ethan Ohayon said.

In an email, UWaterloo Voices of Palestine said: “We strive to celebrate Palestinian heritage, raise awareness about ongoing injustices in Palestine, and foster solidarity with oppressed communities worldwide.”

The university said many different groups have held events related to the war.

“It is our purpose to foster discovery and critical assessment. The ability to speak freely is a core principle for achieving this purpose," the university said in an email.

University of Waterloo Jewish Chaplain Rabbi Moshe Goldman says he believes what happens in Canada won’t make a real difference overseas, but the university could create a centre for all sides to come together.

“The university's role should be not protection. It should be fostering inquiry, teaching critical thinking skills which are sorely missing in society right now and being rooted in facts, rooted in truth," Goldman said.