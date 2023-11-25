KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Jewelry store robbed at Fairview Park Mall: WRPS

    (File photo/CTV Kitchener) (File photo/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are at Fairview Park Mall following reports of a jewelry store robbery.

    Police posted to social media around 6 p.m. Saturday that they'd have an increased presence at the Kitchener mall.

    They say three males with weapons fled the scene.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

