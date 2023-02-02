Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall

Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested multiple people and one person was taken to hospital following reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.

According to police, they responded to the King Street North mall at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

There were initial reports of gunshots but police said there were no indication that any shots were actually fired.

One person was taken to hospital with what they called "physical injuries" but they would not confirm if they were minor or serious.

Police said they arrested multiple individuals but they believe one suspect is still at large.

"We have no suspect details available at this time," said Const. Brad Hickey with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Conestoga Mall confirmed on social media that the mall will remain closed until further notice.

Grand River Transit (GRT) suspended service to Constoga Station due to the police activity but it resumed just before 7 p.m.