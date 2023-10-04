Kitchener

    • Two people arrested for alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall

    Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015. Conestoga Mall in Waterloo is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.

    Waterloo regional police say two males have been arrested in connection to an alleged carjacking at Conestoga Mall.

    In a tweet posted at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, police said they responded to the mall after getting reports of a car stolen at gunpoint.

    In an update at 3:18 p.m., police said officers had arrested two males and seized two imitation firearms.

    No injuries were reported.

