Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft

Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.

Police say the masked suspects went into an electronics store and stole items before taking off.

No one was hurt, but additional officers were brought in to monitor the area.

Police have released this image of suspects stealing electronics from a store in Conestoga Mall on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

On Wednesday morning, police released images of the suspects inside the store, grabbing merchandise including phones.

Police clarified they're not calling this a robbery.

"In order for an incident to be classified as a robbery there has to be some element of violence or weapons involved. The incident that occurred last night at the Conestoga Mall -- essentially eight male suspects entered the business and stole merchandise and left the store. There were no reported incidents of physical injuries and there were no weapons seen at the time of the incident," Const. Brad Hickey said.

This is the second theft near the mall in under a week.

Police say eight people were involved in the theft. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Last Wednesday, police arrested two teens in connection to an alleged armed carjacking in the parking lot.

In February, there was an armed robbery at a jewelry store in the mall.

Hickey said mall safety is something police are keeping a close eye on.

"Obviously any sort of incident is very concerning and the recent incidents at this mall are concerning considering just the time of day and the number of people at that location at that time," he said.

Waterloo regional police at Conestoga Mall on Oct. 10, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)