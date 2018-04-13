

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole items from residents of a Waterloo retirement home.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the woman has reportedly walked into Luther Village on the Park on three separate occasions this month, and been seen walking into residents’ rooms.

Anyone with information about the woman or the thefts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say people should remember to lock their living spaces when they leave.