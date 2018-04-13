Featured
Items stolen from residents of Waterloo retirement home
The new North Division headquarters of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is seen at Weber and Columbia streets in Waterloo, Ont., on Tuesday, May 21, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
April 13, 2018
Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole items from residents of a Waterloo retirement home.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the woman has reportedly walked into Luther Village on the Park on three separate occasions this month, and been seen walking into residents’ rooms.
Anyone with information about the woman or the thefts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Police say people should remember to lock their living spaces when they leave.