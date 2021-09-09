'It's more like a poison': Experts, equestrians warn against using horse dewormer to treat COVID-19

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver