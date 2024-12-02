Guelph officer's hand broken during struggle with man previously charged for assaulting police

A Guelph man is facing a new charge after a Guelph Police officer’s hand was broken during a struggle on Friday.

Officers were called to a business near Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South just after 4 p.m. after a customer made concerning comments to the employees.

Police did not reveal what the comments entailed.

When officers were speaking with a manager outside the store, they said a man left the business and punched one of the officers in the head.

The man was subdued after a quick struggle but during the fight an officer’s hand was broken.

Investigation revealed the man had been charged last month with assaulting police after a family dispute in the south end. He is also on probation after being convicted for robbery.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with another count of assaulting an officer and breaching a probation order.