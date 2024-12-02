KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph officer's hand broken during struggle with man previously charged for assaulting police

    Handcuffs are seen in this file photo. Handcuffs are seen in this file photo.
    Share

    A Guelph man is facing a new charge after a Guelph Police officer’s hand was broken during a struggle on Friday.

    Officers were called to a business near Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South just after 4 p.m. after a customer made concerning comments to the employees.

    Police did not reveal what the comments entailed.

    When officers were speaking with a manager outside the store, they said a man left the business and punched one of the officers in the head.

    The man was subdued after a quick struggle but during the fight an officer’s hand was broken.

    Investigation revealed the man had been charged last month with assaulting police after a family dispute in the south end. He is also on probation after being convicted for robbery.

    The 27-year-old man has been charged with another count of assaulting an officer and breaching a probation order.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News