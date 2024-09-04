Investigation continues into cause of Cambridge house fire

A house fire in Cambridge is now being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Crews were called to Pinetree Crescent, in the Preston Heights neighbourhood, around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police said it was initially believed the fire was caused by a gas leak, so surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

“All I heard was: ‘Boom!’” neighbour Annette Sandvold recalled. “Then I saw fire trucks coming in every direction, left and right.”

Enbridge and GrandBridge Energy were both at the Pinetree Crescent property on Thursday.

So far, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“We look at all aspects and collect all the data we can within the investigation, whether it’s natural gas or smoking materials, cooking materials, things like that,” explained Russ Morningstar of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office. “We collect all the data. We don’t jump to any conclusions and we only make our final assessment when all the information is in.”

Investigators continue to gather statements from witnesses and firefighters.

House fire investigation on Pinetree Crescent in Cambridge on Aug. 5, 2024. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)

The residents weren’t hurt but they haven’t been allowed to return to their home.

The Red Cross is working with them to find alternative accommodations.

Debris could be seen at the back of the home on Thursday. The extent of the damage, however, has not been shared with the public.

Officials said it’s too early in their investigation to put a dollar figure on the damage.