The Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society had an independent investigation done into its euthanasia policy.

The decision was made after backlash on social media for the way two dogs in their care were handled.

“We feel that it would be responsible for us to have a third party, independent investigator take a look at the actions of the team here, as well as our policy,” said executive director Kathrin Delutis.

Nine humane society employees, two volunteers and the couple who adopted one of the dogs for two years before surrendering him were interviewed.

The investigation looked into the organization’s files relating to the dogs, and whether or not the euthanasia policy was followed.

The policy says the Humane Society must exhaust all efforts before euthanasia is considered.

The report found that Hank, a Mastiff mix, displayed “erratic behaviour” towards volunteers and staff members on numerous occasions.

Bert, a German Shepherd, also showed temperamental behaviour, particularly when trying to get him back to his kennel.

One of the dog’s former owners contacted CTV to say she had received the report but felt it was incomplete.

She says she provided investigators several people to be interviewed, none of whom were contacted.