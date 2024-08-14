Idea Exchange renamed to Cambridge Public Library

The Idea Exchange in Cambridge will soon be changing its name to make it more clear what the facilities offer.

The Cambridge Public Library Board and staff have announced the organization will now be known as Cambridge Public Library.

In a news release, CEO Chrissy Hodgins said the idea came about after conversations with community members.

“During these conversations and throughout our strategic plan process, I began to notice that people were less certain about what the public library was about and it became clear that returning to a name that included “public library” was the right choice for our community,” she said via the release.

The vote to change the name was unanimous.

Community members will notice gradual changes as the new name comes into effect. The plan is to fully implement all changes before a new location opens at the Southeast Cambridge Recreation and Library Complex. That location is expected to open in 2026. For now, the web and email addresses will still carry the Idea Exchange name until the library’s website URL is updated.

The Cambridge Public Library Board began using the name Idea Exchange in 2014 to reflect the breadth of services offered.