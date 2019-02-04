

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority is reminding the public to be cautious around water as temperatures around the region climb.

After a period of arctic weather last week, a much warmer weekend has led to a gradual melt of the snow pack.

Though runoff is not expected to cause major flooding, the GRCA is warning that ice jams could be possible.

The closure of the low-level bridge in St. Jacobs may be required, the organization warned.

A small ice jam formed on Monday morning along Schneider Creek, causing a brief closure on Huron Road in Kitchener.

The GRCA is warning people not to go on frozen bodies of water due to weakness.

“Stay well back from those rivers and creeks. The ice that might have been stable enough on some of those reservoirs just a few days ago certainly isn’t anymore,” says Cam Linwood with the GRCA.

According to a press release, these warnings are expected to remain in place until Feb. 6.