'I want to know why:' Sister seeks justice in her brother's homicide

Four years after the death of a Kitchener man, his family is speaking up for the first time.

On March 12, 2019, 43-year-old Jason John Brown was reported missing. Wellington County OPP said he had last been seen on Jessie Street in Harriston.

The next day, his body was found almost 200 kilometres away, at the side of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.

Brown's death is being investigated as a homicide, but police have not said how he died.

On Tuesday, OPP and Crime Stoppers renewed their plea for tips related to his homicide.

The province of Ontario is currently offering a $50,000 dollar reward for information that leads to a conviction.

Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington (CSGW) is offering an elevated reward of up to $5,000 for successful tips related to his homicide.

SISTER SPEAKS OUT

Tara Brown is Jason’s younger sister. She said she is still having a hard time dealing with the death of her brother and best friend.

“He was funny. He was loving. He was always happy go luck. Very happy. Joking with everybody. Whenever he was around, it was good mood. He put everyone in a good mood no matter what kind of mood you were in at the time,” said Tara.

Tara said she is hoping the new incentives will lead to more answers, and most importantly, her family is hoping for closure.

“Because not knowing why someone took him is hard. There could have never been a good enough reason for anybody to take anybody’s life,” Tara told CTV News: “I just don’t get why somebody would do something like that. I want to know why. Why and who.”

Tara said she has a message for whoever did this – as she seeks justice for her brother.

“Sit down and think about what you took from us,” she said. “I hope the guilt haunts you for the rest of your life.”

For anyone who may have any information that can the case, Tara is hoping they come forward.

“Please come forward. He meant the world to us,” Tara said. “He was an amazing guy. I just hope that someone can see that and come forward if they have any information.”

Jason leaves behind two children.

Tara Brown and her late brother Jason John Brown. (Submitted/Tara Brown)

VEHICLES OF INTEREST

OPP provided the following photos of vehicles of interest:

OPP are are hoping someone has information about a vehicle like this one. (OPP)

OPP are are hoping someone has information about a vehicle like this one. (OPP)

OPP are are hoping someone has information about a vehicle like this one. (OPP)

“Investigators are hoping by releasing these images, that somewhere out there in the public, knows something, saw something on the night, and maybe has some information that can assist the investigation,” said Const. Jacob Unger with Wellington County OPP, on Tuesday.