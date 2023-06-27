Crime Stoppers offers reward up to $5k for information related to Kitchener man’s murder

Four years after the murder of Jason John Brown from Kitchener, Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington (CSGW) is offering an elevated reward of up to $5000, for successful tips related to his homicide.

On March 12, 2019, the 43-year-old man was reported missing. Wellington County OPP said he had last been seen on Jessie Street in Harriston.

The next day, his body was found almost 200 kilometres away, at the side of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.

Brown's death is being investigated as a homicide but police have not said how he died.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, CSGW said they traditionally offer cash rewards of up to $2000, but the reward is being increased “given the nature of this case.”

“The (CSGW) Board of Directors is responsible for approving rewards for information that leads to an arrest,” said Sarah Bowers-Peter, CSGW program coordinator, “And they felt that any information that could resolve this long-standing homicide could qualify for the increased reward value. It may just be the motivation someone needs to do the right thing.”

In March, 2022, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) renewed their plea for information in Brown’s murder.

"Police believe there may have been individuals at or near a local cemetery during the incident around 6:30 p.m.," OPP said in a media release in 2022.

Anyone who has information about who may have been around the Harriston Cemetery, is asked to contact CSGW at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or go online to csgw.tips.

The CSGW also made note about three vehicles of interest: a Chevrolet Cruze, Chrysler 300 and minivan, and are hoping someone can come forward if they have information about the vehicles.

OPP provided the following photos of vehicles of interest:

OPP are are hoping someone has information about a vehicle like this one. (OPP)

OPP are are hoping someone has information about a vehicle like this one. (OPP)

OPP are are hoping someone has information about a vehicle like this one. (OPP)

Bowers-Peter said tipsters are anonymous and their information is confidential.

“You will not have to testify in court or speak to police. It’s how you can keep your community safe,” Bowers-Peter said.

Wellington County OPP also released a news release, asking for the public’s assistance in the homicide investigation into Brown’s death.

"Someone out there knows about the abduction and death of Jason Brown. OPP investigators continue to work tirelessly following up on leads and tips from the public, and I am calling on the members of our community to help us bring those responsible for Jason's death to justice. If you saw something that night or have any information you think our investigators should know, call us right away." OPP Commander Steve Thomas said.