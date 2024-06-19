Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations

KITCHENER
    With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.

    Nearly 350 people packed Six Nations Community Hall Tuesday night for game five of the series to cheer on hometown hero Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers.

    This is Brandon's second straight trip to the finals, which his aunt Jaime says is even more stressful than the last one.

    "I can't imagine what it's like to be on the ice, because when I'm watching him I'm sweating," said Jaime. "I'm very proud of him."

    Organizers say they weren't able to plan watch parties for the first three games of the best-of-seven series, but are ready to host for game six.

    They're also ready for game seven, but are hoping it won't go that far. With the Panthers now being up 3-2 in the series, they still just need to win one more game to win the Stanley Cup.

    "I think it'd mean so much," said fan Caleisha Johnson. "It would be so fun for the community to have a native person, an Indigenous person win in the NHL."

    Six Nations also brought back its Stanley Cup fundraiser from last year. Each watch party is holding door prize giveaways, with all the proceeds going to Six Nations minor sports.

    Last year's initiative raised more than $10,000.

