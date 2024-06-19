KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigate crash in Waterloo

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Frobisher Drive in Waterloo.

    Police posted about the collision on social media at around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Frobisher Drive between Bridge Street West and Superior Drive is expected to be closed throughout the duration of the investigation.

    It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

    Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area.

    More to come

     

